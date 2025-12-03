Operation Tenfold Pursuit brings new Esports Set for Melusi and Thatcher

Operation Tenfold Pursuit has brought multiple brand new features to Rainbow Six Siege, including a Thatcher and Fortress rework, a new DMR, a new Battle Pass, impactful operator balancing changes, free daily rewards to celebrate the game's 10th year anniversary, and many more. If Ubisoft manage to improve the cheating situation, Operation Tenfold Pursuit is set to be one of the greatest seasons in a while.

However, the arrival of a new season also translates to the launch of new bundles. This time, the release of the new season has been accompanied by the launch of a new Esports set, this time to commemorate multiple esports moments, plays, and tournaments, including the Six Major Raleigh, the Six Sweden Major, and more.

Melusi and Thatcher's Esports Sets are the fifth and sixth collections of this type released to Rainbow Six Siege, with the previous ones being for Thermite, Frost, Deimos, and Kaid.

The goal behind these bundles is simple: bringing esports closer to the game. These are part of the R6 Share Program, meaning 20% of the proceeds generated from these collections are distributed among esports teams in the circuit.

The Melusi Esports Legacy Set includes the following items, each one representing a historical moment of Rainbow Six Siege's esports history:

Melusi headgear and uniform : Six Raleigh Major

: Six Raleigh Major Shinigami Drive skin for Melusi's MP5 : Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's ace against Ninjas in Pyjamas on Kafe at the Six Sweden Major

: Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's ace against Ninjas in Pyjamas on Kafe at the Six Sweden Major Monster Hold skin for Melusi's Super 90 : Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero's clutch for Oxygen Esports against DarkZero Esports on Consulate at the NAL Major 2020

: Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero's clutch for Oxygen Esports against DarkZero Esports on Consulate at the NAL Major 2020 Full House skin for Melusi's ITA 12S : Gabriel "pino" Fernandes ace against MIBR on Oregon at the Six Invitational 2021

: Gabriel "pino" Fernandes ace against MIBR on Oregon at the Six Invitational 2021 Dead Instinct skin for Melusi's RG15 : Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez 5v1 ace against Tempo Storm at the NAL 2020 US Division

: Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez 5v1 ace against Tempo Storm at the NAL 2020 US Division Six Raleigh Major weapon charm symbolizing the trophy that Team Empire lifted as they became Major champions in August 2019

Meanwhile, the Thatcher Esports Legacy Set includes the following items, each one representing a historical moment of Rainbow Six Siege's esports history too:

Thatcher headgear and uniform : Six Sweden Major

: Six Sweden Major Neat and Nasty skin for Thatcher's L85A2 : Jaylen "Ambi" Turk's 4K against CAG Osaka on Clubhouse at the Six Invitational 2025

: Jaylen "Ambi" Turk's 4K against CAG Osaka on Clubhouse at the Six Invitational 2025 Blood of Teutates skin for Thatcher's P226 MK25 : Bastien "BiBoo" Dulac's ace against Chaos in Europe's Pro League 2018

: Bastien "BiBoo" Dulac's ace against Chaos in Europe's Pro League 2018 Clutch Born skin for Thatcher's AR33 : Lucas "soulz1" Schinke's 1v3 against DWG KIA at the Six Sweden Major

: Lucas "soulz1" Schinke's 1v3 against DWG KIA at the Six Sweden Major Final Trigger skin for Thatcher's M590A1 : David "iconic" Ifidon's 4K with Astralis against DarkZero Esports at the Six Charlotte Major grand final

: David "iconic" Ifidon's 4K with Astralis against DarkZero Esports at the Six Charlotte Major grand final Six Sweden Major weapon charm symbolizing the tree placed on the competition's stage

Furthermore, the collections also include a drone skin and weapon charm called Overtime, symbolizing the excitement put by casters when a game reaches its final moments.

The Thatcher and Melusi Esports Sets can be purchased together for 2,430 R6 Credits or separately for 1,512 R6 Credits each. Keep in mind that these prices are for Membership and Battle Pass owners, who enjoy a 10% discount in all of the game's items. If that's not your case, you will have to pay 2,700 R6 Credits for both at once or 1,680 R6 Credits separately.

