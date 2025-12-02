All Rainbow Six Siege 10th year anniversary daily rewards

Operation Tenfold Pursuit is finally here, and that means... it's time to celebrate! As part of Rainbow Six Siege's tenth year anniversary, the arrival of the new season has kicked off a big community party.

To celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's tenth year anniversary, Ubisoft is bringing a time-limited game mode as well as free daily rewards for all players between December 2 and December 31. Additionally, players are able to claim a special 10th year anniversary Twitch Drop by watching selected streams on Twitch.

Every day, we will update this article with the item that Ubisoft drops that day. Remember that all of the items on the list are free but, in order to be claimed, players must log in on the day the item drops. So, make sure to not miss out!

How to claim the daily free rewards for Siege's 10th year anniversary?

To claim the daily free rewards, players must go to the Shop section, press on Highlights, scroll down, and click on Claim Free Gift.

If you can't see your Free Gift in the store, this means that it hasn't been added to the store yet. So, if that's your case, don't worry: make sure to log in a couple of hours later!

December 2

The first free daily reward given to players as part of Rainbow Six Siege's 10th year anniversary is the Auric Mold Weapon Skin for Warden, Clash, and Jäger's P-10C.

December 3

On December 3, players were given an Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 4

Once again, on December 4, players were given an Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 5

For the third day in a row, the reward for December 5 was an Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 6

On December 6, the free daily reward for players was a Delta Pack. Delta Packs are the only that give players a chance at packing Valkyrie's Psychopomp Redeemer, a weapon skin with a 0,001% drop rate.

December 7

On December 7, players were given another Delta Pack.

December 8

On December 8, players were given another Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 9

On December 9, players were given another Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 10

On December 10, players were given another Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 11

On December 11, players were given a Delta Pack. Delta Packs are the only that give players a chance at packing Valkyrie's Psychopomp Redeemer, a weapon skin with a 0,001% drop rate.

December 12

On December 12, players were given another Alpha Pack. The pack included Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items.

December 13

On December 13, players were given a Black Ice weapon skin for Denari's Glaive-12.

We will update this article as soon as more information about the rewards and the time-limited 10th anniversary game mode is released. Until then, for more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.