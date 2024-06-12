Operation New Blood Battle Pass: Best cosmetics, how to get, and more!

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 2, Operation New Blood, was released on June 11. Alongside its launch, the game saw the introduction of Solis and Fenrir's nerfs, the official opening of Siege's Marketplace, and the arrivals of Sentry and Striker.

However, it's also worth discussing Operation New Blood's Battle Pass. In it, players can find 100 different rewards, including Alpha and Bravo Packs, R6 Credits, cosmetics, and more. Unfortunately, to have full access to the Battle Pass, players must purchase the Premium Battle Pass.

This season's Battle Pass is slightly different following the introduction of Siege's Membership. Therefore, we decided to write a guide for you so you don't miss out on anything regarding this season's Battle Pass. Here we go!

How to get Operation New Blood's Premium Battle Pass?

Purchasing Operation New Blood's Premium Battle Pass is easy. Here's how you can do it in a handful of steps:

Steps to get Operation New Blood's Premium Battle Pass from the in-game store

We believe the easiest way of purchasing Operation New Blood's Premium Battle Pass is by buying it from the game itself. Here's how to do it:

Press on Battle Pass New Blood, which can be found on the game's home page.

Press on Upgrade To Premium.

Choose one of the three options, including:

Premium Battle Pass: 1,200 R6 Credits

1 Month Membership: US$9,99

12 Month Membership: US$79,99

Keep in mind that the Memberships also include the season's Premium Battle Pass. Additionally, exclusive cosmetics will be given to you every month.

Steps to get Operation New Blood's Premium Battle pass from your preferred search engine

However, you can also purchase Operation New Blood's Premium Battle Pass from your preferred search engine. Here's how to do it:

Type "Ubisoft Siege Membership" on your preferred search engine.

Press on Ubisoft's first link, which should be this one.

Choose your preferred option between the 1 Month Membership and the 12 Month Membership, which cost US$9,99 and US$79,99, respectively.

What does Operation New Blood's Battle Pass include?

Operation New Blood includes 100 items that you will be able to manually collect as you complete the Battle Pass.

Here's a complete rundown of all of the items that can be obtained through this season's Battle Pass:

29 Alpha or Bravo Packs

600 R6 Credits

13 Weapon Skins

9 Renown or Battle Pass Boosters

6 Charms

5 Operator Card Backgrounds

1 Recruits Clarity Set

2 Drone Skins

2 Attachment skins

2 Valkyrie skins

2 Iana skins

2 Striker skins

2 Aruni skins

2 Sens skins

2 Thunderbird skins

2 Gridlock skins

2 Echo skins

3 Flores skins

3 Thorn skins

3 Wamai skins

3 Pulse skins

With so many cosmetics to track, we advise you to press the spacebar key every time you want to check your favorite skins on the Battle Pass. This way you will know what's the easiest way to reach your targetted cosmetic.

What are the best Operation New Blood Battle Pass items?

Although this is a very personal question, here are our five favorite items included in Operation New Blood's Battle Pass:

Technological Matrix

Technological Matrix is Pulse's brand-new operator portrait, which can be found on Tile B20.

Devastating Might

The Devastating Might is a weapon skin for Bandit, Jäger, Sentry, and Thorn's shotgun. This item can be found on Tile G10.

In The Clutch

In The Clutch is one of the final items included in Operation New Blood's Premium Battle Pass. It's located on Tile C22.

Supervolcano

Supervolcano is Thorn's brand-new operator portrait. It's a Premium Battle Pass item and it can be located on Tile H6.

From The Blaze

Last but not least, From The Blaze is a universal operator card background that can be found on Tile B11.