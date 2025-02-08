Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs bracket revealed

With the Six Invitational 2025 group stage coming to an end on February 7, it's now time to focus on the playoffs.

The best teams will qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals, which will take place between February 14 and February 16 in the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, located in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Shortly after the conclusion of the final group stage matches, Ubisoft revealed the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs bracket. Although times haven't been released yet, here's how the bracket looks like.

The Upper Bracket Round 1 will include the second and third seeds from each group. Each second seed will play against a third seed and viceversa.

The winners of each game will move to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, where they will play against a top seed. Meanwhile, the losers will fall to the Lower Bracket, where they will play against one of the four fourth seeds. Keep in mind that no second chances are given to teams in the Lower Bracket; teams who lose are sent home.

Curiously enough, the Upper Bracket Round 1 will include three matches between North American and Brazilian rosters, as three of the four top seeds were clinched by European rosters. The only match that doesn't follow the trend is the game between M80 and DarkZero Esports. However, the winner of the series will have to play against the world champions FURIA Esports.

With w7m esports playing against Unwanted, we will have the two BLAST R6 Major champions of this season meeting for a chance to play against the Esports World Cup 2024 champion Team BDS.

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and Spacestation Gaming will meet for the second Six Invitational in a row. The last time they faced in this tournament, the astronauts defeated the Brazilians with a 2-0 win in the group stage. The winner of the series will play against G2 Esports.

Finally, RazaH Company, who defeated DarkZero Esports in the group stage, will play against Shopify Rebellion. The winner of the series will play against Virtus.pro.

The teams who are beaten in the Upper Bracket Round 1 will fall to the Lower Bracket where they will play against Team Falcons, Team Liquid, Oxygen Esports, or CAG Osaka.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.