How has North America done at the Six Invitational throughout the years?

The Six Invitational is Rainbow Six Siege's most important tournament of the season and, to understand it, is important to know how large North America's legacy is as four of the nine Six Invitational champions come from the United States.

In this article you will find how well has North America done in each Six Invitational played since 2017 as we are only 34 days away from the start of the Six Invitational 2025, which will be played in Boston, Massachusetts.

Additionally, here's a look at the performances by European teams and APAC teams throughout the history of the Six Invitational!

Six Invitational 2017

North America's start at the Six Invitational was outstanding as Continuum and Elevate won the PC Six Invitational 2017 and the XBOX Six Invitational 2017, respectively.

Continuum, whose side would be eventually picked up by Evil Geniuses, lifted the hammer after victories against Santos Dexterity and another North American squad, eRa Eternity. Meanwhile, Elevate lifted the hammer after defeating the three French rosters, Lucky7 Gaming, Supremacy, and Team Vitality.

Six Invitational 2018

The North American region was the second-most represented with four teams, only behind Europe's six. Half of the rosters qualified for the playoffs as Rogue and Evil Geniuses finished as two of the best four teams, with the latter placing in second after a thrilling 2-3 defeat against PENTA Sports.

The only North American squads that didn't reach the playoffs were Counter Logic Gaming and eRa Eternity. While the blue roster finished in third place of Group C after a 1-2 defeat against Supremacy, the Six Invitational 2017 grand finalists finished in bottom place of Group D.

Six Invitational 2019

Although Europe ended up lifting the hammer again after the first and so far only full-European Six Invitational grand final, North America was the most represented region in the playoffs as Team Reciprocity, Evil Geniuses, and Spacestation Gaming reached the Top 8. However, only Team Reciprocity reached the semifinals, where they got knocked out against G2 Esports.

Rogue was the only North American side to be knocked out in the group stage after defeats against Spacestation Gaming and Immortals.

Six Invitational 2020

The Six Invitational 2020 included four North American rosters as Spacestation Gaming, TSM, DarkZero Esports, and Team Reciprocity represented the region.

Two of the best three sides at the Six Invitational 2020 were from the North American region as Spacestation Gaming and TSM finished in first and third place, respectively. The astronauts didn't lose a single match as they topped the Group B standings and defeated MIBR, DarkZero Esports, TSM, and Ninjas in Pyjamas in the playoffs. Meanwhile, TSM's roster was knocked out after losing twice against Spacestation Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

In 5th - 6th place, DarkZero Esports was the region's third-best team at the Six Invitational 2020 as they were knocked out after defeats against Spacestation Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Meanwhile, Team Reciprocity was the only North American roster to be group stagged after losing against G2 Esports and Team BDS.

Six Invitational 2021

The Six Invitational 2021 included five North American sides as TSM, Oxygen Esports, Parabellum Esports, DarkZero Esports, and Spacestation Gaming represented the region.

One year after finishing in third place, TSM was one round away from at least repeating the same result as they were knocked out by Team Liquid in a 1-2 defeat. The Americans topped the Group B standings and, after a 1-2 defeat against FaZe Clan, they beat Mkers, Team BDS, and Oxygen Esports before losing to the Blue Cavalry.

Oxygen Esports finished among the best six teams in the Six Invitational 2021 while, surprisingly, Parabellum Esports finished between the best twelve sides after defeating G2 Esports in the lower bracket. Both Spacestation Gaming and DarkZero Esports finished in 13th - 16th place.

Six Invitational 2022

The Six Invitational 2022 is the last time a North American team lifted the hammer as TSM won the championship after narrowly qualifying following after a 3-0 victory against Parabellum Esports in the regional qualifiers.

The Americans' third place in Group C was followed by three back-to-back wins in the upper bracket against three Brazilian rosters, including Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA Esports, and Team Liquid. After a 1-2 defeat against Team Empire, TSM's 2-0 win against FaZe Clan saw them clashing win the Russians in the tournament's grand final. Eventually, the Americans won the championship with a 3-1 victory against the red roster.

Soniqs was the second-best North American roster in the tournament with a 5th - 6th place. After a third-place finish in Group C, the blue roster collected wins against Elevate and DWG KIA before losing to Team Empire and FaZe Clan.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports and DarkZero Esports finished in 7th - 8th place, which meant half of the Six Invitational Top 8 was from North America. Spacestation Gaming, in 9th - 12th place, was the only North American team to not finish among the best eight sides.

Six Invitational 2023

The Six Invitational 2023 included six teams from North America as DarkZero Esports, Astralis, Oxygen Esports, M80, Soniqs, and Spacestation Gaming represented the region in Montreal, Canada.

Surprisingly, Oxygen Esports was the region's best team in the tournament as the green roster finished in third place. After grabbing Group C's third place, Oxygen Esports went berserk in the playoffs' upper bracket with back-to-back victories against three European squads, including Heroic, MNM Gaming, and Wolves Esports. However, the team's 1-2 defeat against w7m esports was followed by a 0-2 loss against the eventual champions, G2 Esports.

The second-best North American team in the tournament was Astralis, as the Danish organization finished in fourth place. The Six Charlotte Major grand finalists started the playoffs from the lower bracket after finishing in fourth place in Group C. The team collected victories against Soniqs, LOS oNe, Team BDS, and KOI, before losing to G2 Esports on Chalet and Theme Park.

The tournament's Top 8 included another North American squad as M80 finished in 7th - 8th place. After a first-place finish in Group D, M80 was sent home after defeats against the eventual grand finalists G2 Esports and w7m esports.

While DarkZero Esports and Spacestation Gaming finished in 9th - 12th place, Soniqs was the only North American roster to be eliminated in the first round of the lower bracket as they lost against Astralis.

Six Invitational 2024

The Six Invitational 2024 included four teams from North America as Soniqs, DarkZero Esports, Spacestation Gaming, and M80 represented the region.

Just like in 2023, two teams sneaked into the tournament's Top 6 and represented North America in the finals. Unfortunately for the region's fans, Soniqs and DarkZero Esports' path in the final stage was cut short after one-sided defeats against w7m esports and G2 Esports, respectively.

The third-best North American team at the Six Invitational 2024 was Spacestation Gaming as the astronauts topped the Group B standings with a record that included a 2-0 victory against the eventual grand finalists FaZe Clan. However, the astronauts were sent back home after defeats against DarkZero Esports and w7m esports.

Last but not least, M80 was the only North American squad to be group stagged from the Six Invitational 2024 after defeats against Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, w7m esports, and Bleed Esports.

