How has Europe done at the Six Invitational throughout the years?

After having a look at how APAC has done in every Six Invitational, it's now time to look at Europe's performances.

Six Invitational 2017

Europe sent five teams to the Six Invitational 2017, two to compete at the PC Six Invitational 2017 and three to compete at the XBOX Six Invitational 2017.

In the PC Six Invitational 2017, both EURONICS Gaming and GiFu eSports lost their matches as they fell against Santos Dexterity and eRa Eternity, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the XBOX Six Invitational 2017, three French squads represented the region with Team Vitality being the best one as the Bees reached the grand final. Unfortunately for them, they lost against Elevate.

Six Invitational 2018

The Six Invitational 2018 included six European rosters with PENTA Sports' roster becoming champions for the first time.

The European mix topped Group A's standings after victories against Team Vitality and Evil Geniuses. Eventually, after taking down ENCE and Black Dragons, PENTA Sports and Evil Geniuses met again in the grand final. While the Americans won the two first maps of the series, the Europeans ended up lifting the hammer after a thrilling comeback.

Although an European team won the Six Invitational 2018, the old continent didn't do well if we look at the whole picture. Out of the six European rosters in the tournament, only half reached the quarterfinals and only the eventual champions PENTA Sports placed among the best four sides.

The French roster of Supremacy and the Pro League Year 2 Season 3 champions ENCE were knocked out of the tournament after defeats against Rogue and PENTA Sports, respectively, while 1UPeSport, Team Vitality, and ROOM FACTORY were sent home after the conclusion of the group stage, with the latter two finishing at the bottom of their group's standings.

Six Invitational 2019

The Six Invitational 2019 was the first of its kind to include G2 Esports as the European powerhouse had picked up PENTA Sports' roster days before the start of the Six Paris Major. Alongside the samurai, four more teams represented Europe at the Six Invitational 2019.

G2 Esports' performance in Montreal, Canada, was outstanding. After back-to-back 2-0 wins against Mock-It Esports and mantis FPS, the Europeans lost their first and only map in the competition against Spacestation Gaming in a series that ended in a 2-1 victory for the Europeans. Following a 2-0 win against Team Reciprocity, G2 Esports ended up lifting the hammer after a 3-0 victory against Team Empire in a series that included a 12-10 win on Coastline.

The Russians' performance must be debriefed too. In what was the team's first international top-flight appearance, the eventual grand finalists ran over Spacestation Gaming and Immortals with back-to-back 2-0 wins. In the playoffs, Team Empire defeated Team Liquid and NORA-Rengo after losing the first map in both series. Unfortunately for the Russians, they couldn't fight back against G2 Esports as they lost all of the maps against the European powerhouse.

Although the Six Invitational 2019 grand final included two European rosters, that doesn't necessarily mean that the tournament was dominated by the old continent. In fact, Europe was, alongside Brazil, the region with the most knocked out teams in the group stage, with three. The eliminated teams were Mock-It Esports, LeStream Esports, and PENTA Sports.

Six Invitational 2020

For the first time since the Six Invitational 2017 the sledgehammer was lifted by a North American team as no European roster reached the tournament's grand final.

Shortly after the roster's promotion to Europe's top-flight, Team BDS qualified for the Six Invitational 2020 through the regional qualifiers and ended up being the best-placed team from the old continent after finishing in fourth place.

Curiously enough, despite Team BDS being the best European team overall, G2 Esports defeated them as the Six Invitational 2019 champions took Group D's first seed. However, the samurai were knocked out shortly after following back-to-back defeats against Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The remaining two European teams in the competition were knocked out in the group stage as Natus Vincere and Rogue clashed in Group C where they finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

Six Invitational 2021

Although the Six Invitational 2021 was supposed to have five European rosters, only four of them could compete as Virtus.pro wasn't allowed to travel to Paris, France, after Alan "Rask" Ali and Andrey "Andreezy" Baviyan tested positive for COVID-19.

For the first time ever, no European teams reached the competition's Top 4 as both Team Empire and Team BDS finished in 7th - 8th place. The Challenger League side Mkers followed with a 9th - 12th place finish, while G2 Esports finished in an underwhelming 13th - 16th place after a 0-2 defeat against Parabellum Esports.

Six Invitational 2022

The Six Invitational 2022 was another underwhelming edition for European fans despite Team Empire reached its second Six Invitational grand final. The Russians ended up losing to TSM in a series that included three overtimes.

Excluding Team Empire, no European teams reached the tournament's Top 8 as MNM Gaming, Natus Vincere, and Rogue finished in 13th - 16th place while Team BDS finished at the bottom of the standings of Group C.

Six Invitational 2023

The Six Invitational 2023 was the first and so far the only edition which included seven European teams, as G2 Esports, Wolves Esports, KOI, Team BDS, MNM Gaming, Heroic, and Team Secret qualified for the event held in Montreal, Canada.

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 was a great season for European Rainbow Six Siege fans as Rogue and Team BDS won the Six Berlin Major and the Six Jönköping Major, respectively. The euphoria didn't stop at the Six Invitational 2023 as G2 Esports won the event after a 3-1 victory against w7m esports.

After a 0-2 defeat against Wolves Esports, the samurai won six back-to-back matches in the tournament's lower bracket including wins against FaZe Clan, DarkZero Esports, M80, Wolves Esports, Astralis, and Oxygen Esports. The Europeans lifted the hammer after defeating the Brazilians.

Overall, the Six Invitational 2023 was a great tournament for Europe as not only G2 Esports but also KOI and Wolves Esports played on Montreal's stage. Team BDS was one match short from joining them, while MNM Gaming finished in 9th - 12th place despite an impressive 4-0-0-0 group stage run against Soniqs, Wolves Esports, Team Liquid, and Dire Wolves.

Last but not least, Heroic finished in 13th - 16th place while Team Secret was the only European roster to be knocked out in the group stage after defeats against M80, DarkZero Esports, FaZe Clan, and Heroic.

Six Invitational 2024

While the Six Invitational 2023 was the tournament with the most representation from Europe, the Six Invitational 2024 was the opposite as only three European teams qualified for the event.

However, both Virtus.pro and G2 Esports qualified for the tournament's Top 6, with the Russians being one round away from defeating the eventual champions w7m esports as they ended up finishing in third place. Meanwhile, the Six Invitational 2023 champions finished in fourth place after falling against the Bulls.

Wolves Esports was the only European team to not play in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. Despite starting the playoffs with a 2-1 victory against the eventual champions w7m esports, the French-majority roster was knocked out after back-to-back defeats against Soniqs and Team Bliss.

