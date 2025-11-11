Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Team BDS. The Brazilians were off to a good start after beating the European mix on Clubhouse. However, Team BDS leveled the series with an 8-6 win on Skyscraper. Finally, the ninjas took the win after a maximum overtime win on Lair.

It was an extremely tight contest between the two as the three maps had at least 12 rounds played. The end of the series has been the most thriling moment of the day so far, with the Brazilians winning on Lair after the Europeans had won three back-to-back defenses to force overtime.

Ninjas in Pyjamas' Gabriel "pino" Fernandes was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. He was closely followed by Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes and Diogo "Fntzy" Lima, who finished the series with SiegeGG ratings of 1.09 and 1.08. The Dogao was a nightmare in the early moments of the rounds as he finished the game with an entry balance of 10-6 (+4). He also was the deadliest player in the Brazilian lineup with a KPR of 0.88.

This is the first time Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for the Top 8 of a BLAST R6 Major since the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. Back then, the shinobi were knocked out in the quarterfinals after a 0-2 defeat against Soniqs.

On the other hand, Team BDS' defeat means the Europe and MENA League 2025 still have just confirmed two teams in the playoffs. A third could be added by the end of the day, but that will depend on if G2 Esports is able to beat Weibo Gaming.

