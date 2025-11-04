Ninjas in Pyjamas - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: First BLAST R6 Major for the ninjas since Atlanta

Ninjas in Pyjamas have defied all odds this season. The shinobi started the year with the departure of the team's IGL Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal, leaving Gabriel "pino" Fernandes as the only Six Invitational 2021 champion left in the lineup. It was a huge blow for the fans who had been supporting the team since the initial core joined the Swede powerhouse.

To make things worse, BLAST didn't include Ninjas in Pyjamas in R6 Share 2025 – meaning the brand would have to play as an Affiliated Team, missing out on RE:L0:AD and the financial boost from the skin program.

All in all, the shinobi decided to initiate a new chapter and rebuild from what they already had. The Brazilians parted ways with their head coach Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira and promoted the team's analyst Daniel "dan" Souza to take over his role. Meanwhile, the whole left by Psycho was filled by Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes, who rejoined the team after parting ways with the ninjas in June 2024.

Although the changes made to the roster may seem minimal, they have been enough for the ninjas to take over South America's fourth seed – which the majority of fans thought would belong to either Team Liquid or LOUD.

Step by step, the ninjas seem to be getting back on track. While they are still far behind to realistically be in the fight for international glory, nobody can deny their progression has been surprising so far. Plainly, it wouldn't be that shocking to see them pulling off an upset in what's an extremely packed BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Here's a look at Ninjas in Pyjamas' season, including results, performances, map picks, operator picks, and more:

Competition results

So far this season Ninjas in Pyjamas have taken part in the South America League 2025, the Copa Sul-Americana 2025, and the Siege X EWC 2025. Here's a look at their final positions in each one:

South America League 2025 Stage 1 : 3rd

: 3rd South America League 2025 Stage 2 : 4th

: 4th Copa Sul-Americana 2025 : 4th

: 4th Esports World Cup 2025: 5th - 8th

Thanks to these performances, the ninjas have already claimed around USD$110,000 in prize pool money and will earn more for competing in Munich and São Paulo, as they locked the second-highest seed in the BLAST R6 2025 South America League Regional Finals.

Player stats

Ninjas in Pyjamas head to the BLAST R6 Major Munich after an extremely consistent group phase run where the team finished in first place with 22 points. Despite the team's consistency in the group phase, they struggled to clinch a spot in Munich. Eventually, the shinobi did so.

Overall, nobody stands out in Ninjas in Pyjamas. All of the players have SiegeGG ratings between 1.09 and 0.99, with Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski having the highest one. Curiously enough, he will be making his BLAST R6 Major debut in Munich this month.

Ninjas in Pyjamas' squad doesn't really bring any surprises. As in previous competitions, we expect Diogo "Fntzy" Lima stealing the show in the early stages of the round, while Raul "kondz" Barros and Gabriel "pino" Fernandes support the team. Meanwhile, fans will hope Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes play like he did against LOS in their Munich qualifying match.

Match results

Ninjas in Pyjamas have won 25 matches and lost 12, meaning they currently have a match win rate of 67,5%. If we exclude matches against Tier 2 sides in the Copa Sul-Americana 2025, the ninjas' match win rate falls down to 62,5%.

Ninjas in Pyjamas looked sharp in BO1 series in the South America League 2025 as they won 13 and lost 5 under this format. This was also seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Esports World Cup 2025, as they took down ENTERPRISE Esports and Oxygen Esports to reach the competition's Top 8. All in all, the shinobi's win rate in top-flight BO1 series was 75% across the South America League 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, the ninjas have suffered a lot in BO3 games. Combining the playoff results from Stage 1 and Stage 2, the ninjas won 4 of the 8 BO3 matches they played. However, out of those four wins, only one was against another Top 4 side: against w7m esports in Stage 1. The rest of wins in the playoffs came against Black Dragons, Team Liquid, and LOS, with the latter being a triple overtime game that could have gone either way. It's also worth mentioning that the shinobi beat FURIA once in a BO3 series; however, the game was played in the Copa Sul-Americana 2025.

Maps played

Across the South America League 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, Ninjas in Pyjamas have played a total of 41 maps. With 24 wins and 17 defeats, the shinobi currently have a map win rate of 58,53%. If we included the Copa Sul-Americana 2025, Ninjas in Pyjamas' map win rate would skyrocket to 64,15%.

Here's a detailed look at the maps Ninjas in Pyjamas have played across the South America League 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025:

Bank : 10 (4-6, 40%)

: 10 (4-6, 40%) Lair : 8 (6-2, 75%)

: 8 (6-2, 75%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 7 (6-1, 85,7%)

: 7 (6-1, 85,7%) Clubhouse : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Consulate : 5 (3-2, 60%)

: 5 (3-2, 60%) Skyscraper : 2 (0-2, 0%)

: 2 (0-2, 0%) Border : 3 (3-0, 100%)

: 3 (3-0, 100%) Chalet : 1 (0-1, 0%)

: 1 (0-1, 0%) Nighthaven Labs: 1 (0-1, 0%)

Ninjas in Pyjamas' strongest maps are Border, Kafe Dostoyevsky and Lair. It's also worth mentioning Bank, as Ninjas in Pyjamas feel confident enough to play it, and even though they have only won it four out of ten times, three of their six defeats there were overtime losses.

Maps banned

Ninjas in Pyjamas' most banned maps so far this season (excluding the Copa Sul-Americana 2025) have been Chalet, Nighthaven Labs, and Skyscraper. These have rarely been played by the shinobi this season, as they have only played them four times, collecting zero wins and four defeats.

Operators banned

Ninjas in Pyjamas' most banned operators this season (exclusing the Copa Sul-Americana 2025) have been Montagne, Azami, Clash, Ying, Kaid, and Ace.

Here's a complete look at Ninjas in Pyjamas' bans across the South America League 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025:

Attackers

Montagne : 30

: 30 Ying : 18

: 18 Ace : 16

: 16 Blitz : 13

: 13 Deimos : 10

: 10 Blackbeard : 9

: 9 Hibana : 7

: 7 Grim : 4

: 4 Capitao : 4

: 4 Nomad : 3

: 3 Brava : 3

: 3 Thermite : 2

: 2 Dokkaebi : 1

: 1 Maverick : 1

: 1 Sens : 1

: 1 Twitch : 1

: 1 IQ: 1

Defenders

Azami : 29

: 29 Clash : 27

: 27 Kaid : 16

: 16 Mira : 12

: 12 Bandit : 8

: 8 Castle : 7

: 7 Echo : 4

: 4 Valkyrie : 4

: 4 Mute : 4

: 4 Smoke : 2

: 2 Tubarao : 2

: 2 Jäger : 1

: 1 Wamai : 1

: 1 Warden : 1

: 1 Mozzie : 1

: 1 Goyo : 1

: 1 Fenrir: 1

Ninjas in Pyjamas will make their debut at the BLAST R6 Major Munich on November 8 when they face off against the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.