New ship upgrades are now available for Helldivers 2 players

With the Automatons back in play after faking their death, the war rages on once again in the galaxy and Helldivers 2 players will need all the help they can get.

To aid the liberators of Super Earth, the Ministry of Defence has enabled a new set of upgrades for all ships. As announced in a recent post on the game's official X account, all players are now authorized to purchase level 4 modules for any super destroyer.

Here is the list of new upgrades for each of the ship's areas along with a short description of what each one does:

Engineering Bay

Circuit Expansion: Lightning arcs, fired from weapons and turrets, jump to one additional enemy.

Lightning arcs, fired from weapons and turrets, jump to one additional enemy. Patriotic Administration Center

Superior Packing Technology: Resupply boxes refill Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines.

Resupply boxes refill Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines. Orbital Cannons

Atmospheric Monitoring: Orbital HE barrage spread reduced by 15%.

Orbital HE barrage spread reduced by 15%. Hangar

XXL Weapons Bay: Eagle stratagems that drop multiple bombs will drop 1 additional bomb(s).

Eagle stratagems that drop multiple bombs will drop 1 additional bomb(s). Bridge

Enhanced Combustion: Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25%.

Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25%. Robotics Workshop

Blast Absorption: Sentries take 50% less damage from explosions.

As you can see, there's one new upgrade for every section of the destroyer, and most of their effects can be quite useful.

This is not the only new content that dropped today as the new Democratic Detonation Warbond is also now available to purchase. The premium battle pass allows users to unlock several new weapons and armor for the never-ending conflict, as well as some minor cosmetics like new capes.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Helldivers 2, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.