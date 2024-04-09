Automatons are back in Helldivers 2 after faking extinction

After the completion of Operation Swift Disassembly, the Automatons were apparently wiped from the galaxy. The Helldivers 2 official account on X (formerly Twitter) even celebrated this achievement, declaring that the bot race was eradicated.

However, players were skeptical since the game is known to have surprises at every corner. Turns out, their concerns became justified and the Automatons are now back on Super Earth.

After the release of the most recent weekly patch, the game's account informed players that the Automatons eliminated during Swift Disassemble were "merely a vanguard" and that a massive fleet is now invading Cyberstan.

This not only means that the Helldivers must reroute their efforts to the aforementioned planet in the Valdis sector but also that the bots will once again be the main focus in the intergalactic war.

Before their return, players were speculating that the Illuminate, a psychic alien race from the original game, would make their return and take part in the current conflict. Nonetheless, it seems like the game's narrative is going in another direction for now.

Divers will soon get a chance to unlock some new equipment to fight the Automatons thanks to the Democratic Detonation Warbond. This new premium battle pass is set to introduce more weapons, tools, and cosmetics to the game, expanding the player's choices.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Helldivers 2, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.