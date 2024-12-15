DarkZero Esports and Mint part ways, Six Charlotte Major champion joins former Cloud9 Beastcoast roster

DarkZero Esports unveiled the team's decision to part ways with Kyle "Mint" Lander. He has now become the coach of the former Cloud9 Beastcoast roster, who recently parted ways with their previous home after M80 picked up Beastcoast's assets.

Mint joined the Purple organization from SK Gaming as a player in November 2018. The American's best results as a player include a grand finals appearance at the PL Season 10 Finals, a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2020, and a grand final win against TSM at the Six August 2020 Major North America.

After the Six Invitational 2021 conclusion in May of that year, Mint became DarkZero Esports' coach. Within his first year as a coach, DarkZero Esports became Six Mexico Major quarterfinalists, NAL 2021 grand finalists, Six Charlotte Major champions, and placed among the best eight sides at the Six Invitational 2022.

Under Mint, DarkZero Esports found much consistency both regionally and internationally. Alongside Spacestation Gaming, DarkZero Esports is the only North American side to not have missed out on any BLAST R6 Major. Moreover, the American side has qualified for every Six Invitational since the 2020 edition.

The 31-year-old has already announced his next chapter in Rainbow Six Siege's professional scene as the American has joined the former Cloud9 Beastcoast roster. As revealed in his personal X account (former Twitter), he wanted "to see what it would feel like to start a new project" as he has been "with one team my entire career."

On December 5, nine days before the confirmation of his move to the former Cloud9 Beastcoast roster, the team's IGL and Mint's former teammate at DarkZero Esports, Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, revealed the departures of Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff. Instead, the team added Mitch "Dream" Malson and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez.

