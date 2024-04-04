Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond: Release date, guns, armor, and more

A new premium warbond called Democratic Detonation is coming to Helldivers 2, meaning that players will be able to get new armor and weapons. Warbond is how battle passes are labeled in the game and they never expire, meaning that players have all the time they need to unlock its rewards.

Now that the battle pass has been officially announced, here are all the details of these upcoming additions.

Release date

The Democratic Denotation Warbond is scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 11, almost one month after the previous battle pass.

The warbond will have a cost of 1000 Super Earth credits and will be available for both PC and PS5 players at the same time.

Trailer

Here is the official trailer, which gives us an in-game look at the new weapons, armor, and other equipment coming to the game:

Weapons and armor

Here are all the new weapons and armor, along with their official description so you can get an idea of how each one works:

Primary weapons

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle: Deliver righteous judgment to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle: Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow: Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

Secondary weapons

G-123 Thermite Grenade: This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

GP-31 Grenade Pistol: Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don't forget to reload between shots though.

Armor

CE-27 Ground Breaker (Medium Armor)

(Medium Armor) CE-07 Demolition Specialist (Light Armor)

(Light Armor) FS-55 Devastator (Heavy Armour)

Apart from that, a new Expert Extraction Pilot Booster will be introduced and it reduces the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon.

Lastly, the following capes will also be available to unlock with this new battle pass: Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle’s Fury, or Freedom’s Tapestry.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Helldivers 2, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.