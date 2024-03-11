Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond: Release date, weapons, armor, and more

A new battle pass or Warbond called Cutting Edge is set to arrive soon in Helldivers 2. This will introduce several new items for players to unlock while they complete missions and contribute in liberating the galaxy.

These additions are completely separate from the long list of weapons and gadgets that was leaked not long ago on social media. So if you want to find out what will be added to the game next, here is all the info about the new battle pass.

Release date

The Cutting Edge Warbond is set to be released on Thursday, March 14 on both PlayStation 5 and PC versions. As with previous ones, we expect this one to remain permanently available in the game.

Trailer

In case you haven't seen it, here is the announcement trailer for this new Warbond that showcases some of its content:

Weapons and armor

As revealed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, this Warbond will bring a hefty amount of new armor sets and weapons. First off, here are all the new exo-suit armors with their official description:

EX-03 Prototype 3: Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts.

Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts. EX-16 Prototype 16: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork.

Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork. EX-00 Prototype X: The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating “the Soldier of Tomorrow”. Show us it was worth it.

On the other hand, here are all the new weapons coming with the battle pass:

LAS-16 Sickle: A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there.

A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there. SG-8P Punisher Plasma: Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome.

Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome. ARC-12 Blitzer: Project an arc of close-range lightning, or charge it up to fire off powerful bolts. Good for taking out multiple targets and giving you more time to pick a celebration emote.

Project an arc of close-range lightning, or charge it up to fire off powerful bolts. Good for taking out multiple targets and giving you more time to pick a celebration emote. G-23 Stun

LAS-7 Dagger pistol

Other cosmetics

On top of the elements mentioned previously, the pass will include three new caps with three matching player cards and three emotes. The post mentioned that one of the capes is called Botslayer and it has a light color that will look great when "soaked in Automaton oil."

