Helldivers 2 leak reveals several new weapons and suits on the way

The Cutting Edge Warbond is set to arrive this week in Helldivers 2, and it appears this is not the only new content we will be seeing soon.

A leak has surfaced, revealing a hefty amount of new items coming to the game, ranging from weapons to new suits and even vehicles. This leak was shared by the account TCMF2 on X (formerly Twitter), but it was originally posted by the artist CiaphusCaim.

The user shared in-game videos and screenshots of the new items and claimed that a friend who had access to the devs' servers sent them to him. Shortly after posting the leaks, the artist made his account private.

This only confirms that the influx of content is showing no signs of stopping. Just last week, the first mech was released into the game, which was unlocked after the community managed to liberate a planet, Tien Kwan, that houses the factories where it is produced.

Days before, a minor update added new planetary hazards like fire tornadoes or meteor showers that players could encounter when visiting a planet.

In addition, several new weapons, like the Dagger Pistol, are finally being added thanks to the aforementioned Cutting Edge Warbond, the newest battle pass in the live-service game.

Here is a list of all the leaked additions:

Suits

CM-06 Combat Medic

CE-27 Ground Breaker

Weapons

Shotguns

SG-225NS Breaker Nailspitter: A modified Breaker shotgun offering improved armor penetration and accuracy, with exceptionally high levels of recoil.

A modified Breaker shotgun offering improved armor penetration and accuracy, with exceptionally high levels of recoil. SG-225BB Breaker Bugbiter: A heavier version of the Breaker shotgun, with higher damage at the cost of recoil and maneuverability.

A heavier version of the Breaker shotgun, with higher damage at the cost of recoil and maneuverability. Marksman Rifles

BR-14 Adjudicator: An accurate, armor-penetrating rifle, the BR-14 Adjudicator delivers righteous judgement to medium-sized enemies, though its restrictive magazine limits its effectiveness against large groups.

An accurate, armor-penetrating rifle, the BR-14 Adjudicator delivers righteous judgement to medium-sized enemies, though its restrictive magazine limits its effectiveness against large groups. AR-20L Justice: A high-caliber rifle with high damage and penetration.

A high-caliber rifle with high damage and penetration. Assault Rifles

AR-48 Truth Whisperer: A silenced assault rifle with a built-in suppressor, which won't alert distant targets to the user's position.

A silenced assault rifle with a built-in suppressor, which won't alert distant targets to the user's position. AR-22C Patriot: A compact assault rifle with an extremely high rate of fire.

A compact assault rifle with an extremely high rate of fire. Pistols

GP-31 Grenade Pistol: A pistol that fires grenades. Must be reloaded between shots.

Grenades

G-123 Thermite: A thermite grenade designed to adhere to surfaces before burning at 2000°C. Capable of burning through some armor.

Stratagems

BX-7 Displacer Pack: A portable teleportation device, which activates the moment before the user would take a potentially fatal blow.

A portable teleportation device, which activates the moment before the user would take a potentially fatal blow. MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun: A very powerful but difficult-to-wield machine gun with intense recoil.

A very powerful but difficult-to-wield machine gun with intense recoil. MLS-4X Commando: An expendable missile launcher equipped with four laser-guided rockets.

An expendable missile launcher equipped with four laser-guided rockets. EXO-49 Emancipation Exosuit: A heavily-armored walking exosuit equipped with dual autocannons.

A heavily-armored walking exosuit equipped with dual autocannons. ST-1 Stinger: A single-use target-seeking anti-aircraft missile launcher. Must be locked to target before firing.

Medical Supplies

MS-220 Missile Silo: A Hellpod-sized missile silo, for long-range destruction. Includes a remote to select a target and initiate launch.

Recon Vehicle

Orbital Illumination Flare: A flare that illuminates the battlefield.

A flare that illuminates the battlefield. E/GL-6 Trench Wall: A stationary ballistic cover with a mounted grenade launcher. Can protect multiple Helldivers from small arms fire.

A stationary ballistic cover with a mounted grenade launcher. Can protect multiple Helldivers from small arms fire. E/M-105 Defense Wall: A stationary ballistic cover with a mounted light machine gun. Can protect multiple Helldivers from small arms fire.

Boosters

Expert Extraction Pilot: Lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon.

Lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Localization Confusion: Increases the time between enemy encounters

It is still unknown whether this content will be released all in one update, or over time through several patches.

