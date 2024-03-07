Helldivers 2 players can unlock mechs by liberating a planet

Helldivers 2 continues to surprise players and now has tasked defenders of Super Earth with liberating Tien Kwan, as it is the planet where mechs are being built according to the game's story.

A leak in late February spoiled the surprise but Arrowhead Studios remained open with the player base, confirming they'd be deploying them in a future update, and it seems it was faster than anyone had anticipated as the recent March 6 update introduced them in a unique way.

According to the in-game lore, this planet is "home to the sole facility stockpiling new exosuit technology," and it has come under attack by the automatons, one of the two enemy factions in Helldivers 2.

When you boot up the game, you'll get a notification telling you that deploying to Tien Kwan should be priority number one. The Major Order has a 70-hour time limit, giving Helldivers until March 10 to complete it.

It's highly likely that the arrival of mechs to Helldivers 2 is tied to the results of this Major Order. If the community fails to reclaim the facility, the automatons will take control of the exosuit, delaying the launch of mechs in the game until a new Major Order gives players the chance to acquire them.

That's all the information we have for now. We'll have updates regarding the results of the Major Order once it's completed, in the meantime, check out everything you can expect with the upcoming Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond battle pass.