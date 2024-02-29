Helldivers 2 mechs get leaked; Arrowhead confirms they're coming

As Arrowhead Studios continues to deal with an influx of players crashing the Helldivers 2 servers, recent leaks of mechs potentially making it into the game might make things worse for the developers.

The leaked content, shared on the official Helldivers 2 subreddit by user Fozzye18, exhibits a player utilizing a mech in the game. Notably, the footage has captured the attention of the community, amassing over 6.5k upvotes as of the current writing. The video was also shared via X.

Addressing the leaks, a developer from Arrowhead Studios acknowledged, via the official Discord server, that efforts are underway to introduce playable mechs into the game, and are pretty much done. However, progress has been hampered by the team's focus on rectifying the server issues plaguing Helldivers 2.

Official confirmation from Arrowhead Studios regarding the inclusion of mechs in the game is still pending. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt recently explained that the team intends to unveil a Helldivers 2 roadmap in the near future. The prolonged delay in releasing the roadmap is attributed to the team's heightened ambitions, produced by the unprecedented success of Helldivers 2.

It is not yet confirmed if mechs will be included in the future roadmap of Helldivers 2 for the year 2024. However, the developers are making good progress and it's possible that players may get to experience them sooner than expected.