Helldivers 2 post-launch content will be bigger than originally planned

Helldivers 2 has been one of the early surprises of 2024, gathering a great amount of players, with most of them being on Steam. The success of the third-person shooter not only took the community by surprise but also the developers.

Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, went on X (previously Twitter) to express his feelings regarding the reception of the game and also to give away some interesting details.

He started by saying that launch week has been exhausting for him and the developers of Arrowhead, but he is also "very, very pleased", which is something to be expected after the positive reception of the game both commercially and critically.

Pilestedt also replied to some users who had some questions or simply dropped some nice comments about the game. One of those users asked if there is gonna be a roadmap detailing post-launch plans for the game.

The CEO explained that the team is now working on a new roadmap since the old one that they had ready doesn't accurately represent the current plans.

As you can see on the post, Pilestedt ended his reply with the hashtag "more", indicating that the studio now has more content in the pipeline for their brand-new golden egg than originally planned.

This would make sense as the studio recently went on a hiring spree, most likely to have enough staff on hand to sustain the new plans.

There is no date or estimated time for now, so the best we can do is to wait patiently for an official announcement from the studio regarding the specific content that they are planning to add to the game in its first post-launch year.

