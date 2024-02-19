Helldivers 2 devs promise server issues to improve starting tomorrow

Helldivers 2 has been such a monumental success for Arrowhead that it's taken even them by surprise, with the third-person shooter's servers constantly crashing amid the sea of players trying to log in to defend Super Earth.

As a result, the devs have maintained a constant line of communication with players. On February 19, production director Alex Bolle stated via the official Helldivers 2 Discord server that Arrowhead has fixes for multiple key issues, mostly tackling server and login errors.

The issues aggravated over the weekend as Arrowhead announced an XP bonus period to compensate for the constant server errors the previous week. In hindsight, not the smartest decision when the game is struggling as it is, but a well-intentioned decision nonetheless.

Bolle reminded players that they shouldn't expect the updates to miraculously solve every issue in Helldivers 2 as they would only set themselves up for disappointment. Rather, it's the start of an ongoing process from Arrowhead as they look to completely stabilise the experience for all players.

Arrowhead will want to iron out the technical issues soon as they have big plans for the future of Helldivers 2, including more ambitious post-launch content after going on a hiring spree to increase the dev team's size.