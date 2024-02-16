Helldivers 2 devs announce XP bonus weekend amid rewards bug

The Helldivers 2 team has been working around the clock while dealing with bugs that are preventing players from earning post-game rewards. As a result, they've announced an upcoming 50% extra XP and Requisitions period starting on February 16.

Announced via social media, deputy game director Sagar Berosh that the developers are still trying to find a fix for an issue that prevents players from receiving their rewards at the end of a mission and hopes that the XP and Requisition boost is a nice incentive to continue defending Super Earth.

This extra boost to XP will be available until February 18, leaving you an entire weekend to take advantage of this. You'll be able to see if the modifier easily, simply confirm that a Game Master Effect called "Accounting Corrections" is active and you'll be good to go.

Helldivers 2 has been a resounding success for Arrowhead Studios, surpassing over 250k concurrent players on Steam alone on February 16. Their previous record included PlayStation 5 users, reaching 360k players across all platforms on February 12.

As a result of this success, Arrowhead Studios CEO confirmed they are looking to expand the team to meet the demand from players in terms of content. Expect the upcoming post-launch content to be even bigger than initially expected as well.