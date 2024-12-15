ALPHA Team unveil roster to compete in Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifier

ALPHA Team unveiled the roster that will represent the organization in the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifier.

Both Joao "Gaspro" Gaspar and Nazareno "Naza" Ghione, who couldn't travel to Canada due to visa issues, are back to the team's starting lineup. Meanwhile, Ivan "Ragn4r" Dal Molin and Bastian "Basthian" Aguilera, who competed for the wolves in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, have been kept by the organization.

The only brand-new incorporation in ALPHA Team's starting lineup is Josías "Soco" Altamirano, who has represented multiple organizations like Malvinas Gaming, Pampas, Six Karma, and Knights. Alongside Federico "Pechito" Miller, he was the first Argentinian to play at an international Rainbow Six Siege competition as he competed for Six Karma in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

The 23-year-old will replace Nicolas "Slater" Cruz, who joined ALPHA Team in August 2024. The Chilean made his debut earlier this season and, in his first professional stage, he helped ALPHA Team to win the LATAM League 2024 Stage 2 and claim the region's first map victory since Six Karma did so in April 2024.

The Chilean decided to step down from the roster after picking up an injury that prevented him from "sitting down for so many hours," according to a post on his personal X account (formerly Twitter). The 19-year-old also briefly described his situation, mentioning some events that played a crucial part in his decision.

ALPHA Team's new lineup will make its debut on December 21 when the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers begin.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.