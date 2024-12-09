Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers: Everything you need to know

The Six Invitational 2025 is slowly getting closer as we are now approaching the third week of December. With 16 teams confirmed, the four remaining spots to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 will be awarded in the regional qualifiers. By January 12 we will know all of the teams that will play in Boston, Massachusetts.

In South America, fans are expecting a Brazilian roster to take the region's spot. If that were the case, Brazil would have five teams in the Six Invitational 2025, only behind North America's likely tally of six.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers:

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers will be played between December 21 and December 22. The tournament will be online.

Format

The Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers will follow a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. The four-best teams by the conclusion of the tournament will qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals.

Teams

Six of the eight teams competing in the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers have been confirmed. The remaining two rosters will come from the second open qualifier, which will be played between December 14 and December 15. If you want to register your squad to compete, you can do it here.

Let's have a look at the confirmed teams:

ALPHA Team

The South American lineup was invited to the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers for being the highest-ranked LATAM South team in the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings.

Against all odds, the roster qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after suffering multiple visa issues. Despite eventually losing the series against Team Falcons, ALPHA Team's 8-7 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky was the first map win for a LATAM League roster since May 2023.

Black Dragons

It's fair to say Black Dragons' found their pace after the team signed Victor "Hornetao" Lopes to replace Roberto "Loira" Camargo, who joined G2 Esports in the summer.

After finishing the second stage of the Brazil League 2024 with just one point, Black Dragons could well be the favorites to take South America's last spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 as the Brazilians' victory against the world champions FURIA Esports in the Last Chance Qualifiers was followed by a 2-3 run in Montreal's Swiss Stage.

Vasco eSports

Despite not qualifying for either of the BLAST R6 Major editions played this season, Vasco eSports' consistency in the LATAM League awarded them with a direct invite to the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers.

Earlier this week, the Argentinian roster unveiled three roster moves as the team signed Bautista "AtlaS" Bayugar and Jeronimo "Tucu" Vallejo from the Knights, while Dante "Dante7" Italiani returned to the squad after his short stay in Team Cruelty.

RazaH Company Academy

The former E1 Sports roster, now playing under the name of RazaH Company Academy, surprised everyone this season with a second-place finish at the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1. Unfortunately, the Brazilians couldn't get the wanted results at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester as they lost all of their games in the Swiss Stage.

Despite doing well in off-season tournaments like the Liga DBE Season 1, where they won the grand finals against Elevate's academy roster, and finishing among the best four sides in the BR Premier Finals 2024, E1 Sports decided to leave the Rainbow Six Siege competitive ecosystem.

Keyd Stars

Keyd Stars qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers after winning the first open qualifier.

The team's run included a maximum overtime victory against MIBR and a 7-3 win against Turma do pandeiro, an organization-less roster that included four players with top-light experience in the Six Mexico Major champion Juliano "Levy" Andrade, the former FaZe Clan player Ronaldo "ion" Osawa, Rafael "semper" Paravizo, and Pedro "PpWs" Sabino.

Finally, Keyd Stars secured the first seed in the first open qualifier after a 7-2 victory against Amo Minha Ex.

Amo Minha Ex

The organization-less roster of Amo Minha Ex is the team with the least competitive experience on the list. The squad's only player with previous top-flight experience is Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota, who previously played for Fluxo.

The team reached the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers after victories against Flashbang eSports, who included the former Ninjas in Pyjamas player Wagner "wag" Alfaro, and the former Six Karma team now known as Aldeia da Folha!

We will update this article with more information about the involved teams as soon as the open qualifiers conclude. Until then, make sure to check out our Six Invitational 2025 guide and our social media channels.