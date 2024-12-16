MIBR and BarCeLoKo take South America's final two Six Invitational 2025 closed qualifier spots

MIBR and the organization-less team BarCeLoKo took the final two spots to compete in South America's Six Invitational 2025 closed qualifier, which will take place between December 21 and December 22.

MIBR's players were close to missing out on the qualifier's grand final as the team's semifinal clash ended in a maximum overtime victory against the former Six Karma roster, now playing under the name Aldea da Folha! Despite MIBR's narrow semifinal win, the team ended up taking the qualifier's first seed after a 7-1 victory against BarCeLoKo.

For those unaware, BarCeLoKo is an organization-less roster that was put together before the start of the first open qualifier. The Brazilian squad includes Gustavo "Pandex" Toriani and Luggi "Hellraiser" Ianelli, two former players whose most recent top-flight experiences have been as coaches or analysts in Team Secret and Fluxo, respectively, and the former LATAM League 2024 players Nicolas "NearZ" Fresnel, Gustavo "Jango" Jango, and Angelo "AngelzZ" Araga.

With two Tier 2 teams taking the last two available Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifier spots, this means that Ninjas in Pyjamas and LOS are officially out of the Six Invitational 2025 race.

