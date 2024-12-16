Former Luminosity Gaming roster Friendship Team and Washington Wizards qualify for Six Invitational 2025 North America Closed Qualifier

The organization-less rosters Friendship Team and Washington Wizards qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 North America Closed Qualifier after reaching the grand finals of the second and final open qualifier.

Although they played the second qualifier under the names of Friendship Team and Washington Wizards, both rosters are better known for having competed as Luminosity Gaming and CL4L in the past.

Since parting ways with Luminosity Gaming, the current organization-less roster Friendship Team has only made one change as the squad currently includes the ELEMENT ONE champion and former FLUFFY AIMERS player Nick, who joined the roster after the departure of Wesley "Woos" Beeson.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizard's current roster looks completely different from the CL4L squad that competed in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal as only Landon "Beeno" Ashbee stayed in the team after the tournament's conclusion. The team now includes Mason "Fenz" Fender, Connor "Azian" Felux, Centir, and the previously mentioned Woos.

Despite not playing in the grand finals, Friendship Team was awarded a default win, which meant they took the qualifier's first seed while Washington Wizards took the second.

Both teams had featured in the first open qualifier. However, they were taken down by the eventual top two seeds. While Friendship Team lost in the semifinals against Loyalty Is Scarce, the Washington Wizards' roster lost against Qor Gaming.

