M80 announce team to compete at the Six Invitational 2025

After the already-confirmed departures of Paul “Hyper” Kontopanagiotis, Gabriel “cameram4n” Hespanhol and Ben “CTZN” McMillan, M80 has completed the team with the signings of Jaidan “Packer” Franz, Shaun “Gunnar” Pottorff, and Ayden “dfuzr” Gabari.

Earlier this week, Into The Breach announced CTZN's arrival to the roster to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals. Meanwhile, cameram4n has joined G2 Esports as the team's new assistant coach.

The North American organization has made three roster changes ahead of the Six Invitational 2025 as the only players left from the lineup unveiled in March 2024 are William “Spoit” Löfstedt and Leonardo “Kyno” Figueiredo.

The former Cloud9 Beastcoast duo stole the show at the start of the season after winning the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Unfortunately for them, their success was brief as they eventually missed out on the Esports World Cup 2024 and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Eventually, they were confirmed to have parted ways with their former teammates shortly after M80 acquired Beastcoast’s esports and media business.

Moreover, M80 have also added the former CL4L player and BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound, Packer. He's not the only former CL4L member to join the team as Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo is back to the squad's staff team.

