Want to know how to check stats in XDefiant? This guide has everything players need to know.

After lengthy delays, XDefiant is finally here much to the excitement of players looking for a dose of fast-paced arena shooter action. Stats are just as important as the meta in shooter games and fans will always want to see and compare their in-game performances.

With that said, find out how to check XDefiant stats and that all-important K/D ratio in this guide.

How to check stats in XDefiant

To check stats in XDefiant, head to the main menu and follow the steps below to access detailed stats showcasing everything ranging from K/D ratio to score per minute.

Head to the XDefiant profile page. It's just below the XDefiant logo on the main menu

Select the Career Stats option

Open the window revealing all kinds of information

The stats page in XDefiant showcases win to loss ratio, K/D ratio, score per minute, and the average skill rating. In addition to the stats, the game features a Playtime box which tracks the amount of time players spend as a faction. Each faction is inspired by other Ubisoft franchises.

That's all there is to know about how to check stats in XDefiant. For more, check out the best Vector loadout along with the best PC settings to guarantee the game runs as smooth as possible.