Helldivers 2 latest patch introduces "nasty" PS5 bug

Arrowhead Studios is hard at work trying to fix multiple bugs that are dampening the Helldivers 2 experience for many players. Despite tackling a few important ones with patch 1.000.10 and patch 1.000.11, a big one has popped up following the most recent update.

This specific issue is only affecting PS5 players and makes it so you are effectively unable to play the game. According to IGN, several Helldivers 2 console players are reporting that they can't get into the game, with "servers at capacity" messages popping left and right.

Via the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, Arrowhead Studios confirmed that the recent patch had brought forth a "nasty" PS5 bug.

The devs said: “We've sent our most trustworthy team The Bug Crushers (TM) to investigate a relay station in the outer rim that went silent earlier today. As soon as they report back, we'll update you here. Pray for them.”

After the update via Discord, IGN has confirmed that it seems the bug has been targeted, with PlayStation 5 players able to log in successfully once again.

The devs recommend that, if you're still having trouble, try restarting your console, which will "hopefully" let you get back to defending Super-Earth with no issues.

The 1.000.10 Helldivers 2 patch helped tackle a lot of issues, including one that fixes the black screen on startup for PC players and a general solution for AFK players who refuse to log out of fear of not being able to join back in.