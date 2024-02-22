Latest Helldivers 2 update cracks down on AFK players

Helldivers 2 has been burning bright and breaking records since its launch earlier this month, but the release hasn't been without its issues, driven in part by its success.

Server capacity has been at breaking point, and queues to get into the game stretch into the tens of thousands. Resolving these issues has been the developer, Arrowhead Game Studios, most pressing task since launch.

On Tuesday (February 20), we got a small update aimed at improving matchmaking and getting rid of the black screen on startup issue, and today (February 22), we have yet another; this time, targeting players who are going AFK for hours at a time to save their spot on the server.

To combat this issue, the new update finally implemented a measure that will kick users who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the game's title screen.

Patch notes for version 1.000.11 were also shared through the Steam page of the game

Here are the complete patch notes in case you are interested in reading them:

Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players’ ships.

Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.

Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.

Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam’s “verify integrity” step.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.

Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.

Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic

Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.

Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.

Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD

Crash may occur when trying to Match Make on Galactic War Map

PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

