Helldivers 2 1.000.10 patch notes - Matchmaking, black screen fixes, and more

Arrowhead Studios is moving swiftly to alleviate a lot of the issues Helldivers 2 players are having with the game. Some of these include being unable to log in due to constant matchmaking errors and even a prolonged black screen on startup.

The devs promised they'd try and move quickly to start addressing issues, and they delivered, with patch 1.000.10 already tackling some of the most egregious problems. There's still a lot of work to be done, but hopefully, these fixes are a step in the right direction.

If you're wondering how long you'll have to wait for the patch to drop, you won't, as patch 1.000.10 is already out on PS5 and Steam.

Helldivers update 1.000.10 - Full patch notes

Fixes

Fixed crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed crash when displaying the mission end rewards.

Resolved a 100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC.

Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way that we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup.

Improvements to our client > backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error "10002038.”

Known Issues

Issues introduced by this patch that are being worked on or from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.