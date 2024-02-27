Helldiver 2's farmers are putting Super Earth war effort at risk

Helldivers 2 is all about cooperation, with every one of the hundreds of thousands of players currently enjoying the game tasked with defending Super Earth against two alien races: the Automatons and the Terminids.

The overall objective of the game is to stop those two races from invading the galaxy and players can do that by completing operations, which involve several missions.

However, some players only play smaller missions from certain operations to gather medals, requisitions, and/or XP. They then fail to finish the rest of the operation to start another one and do the same thing.

There are different ways to play the game, that is for sure, but players who play only to farm resources are now confirmed to be a negative when it comes to winning this intergalactic war. As stated by one of the developers from Arrowhead Game Studios on Discord, quitting an operation before finishing it counts as a loss for Super Earth.

There was some confusion in the community after this statement, as people started to believe that leaving an operation contributed to the enemy races.

However, as VG247 pointed out, another dev stated that "abandoning an operation does not progress the enemy's percentage." So even though it doesn't directly benefit the alien races, it does not help in the progress of liberating a planet.

Naturally, some players started ranting about this topic on the official Reddit of the game, saying that this is not fair to players who make their best effort to help win the war.

Whether Arrowhead will implement any sort of system to avoid this kind of behavior is not yet clear - though the issue is obviously at the forefront of their minds.

They recently cracked down on AFK players staying logged in, which was another issue affecting the game, so they are always on watch for things to improve the game.

