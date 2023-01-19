G2 Esports signs Benjamaster and Titan

G2 Esports today announced the signing of former Heroic player Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli and Gaimin Gladiators analyst William "Titan" Davie.

Benjamaster replaces Ben "CTZN" McMillan, who moved to North America to join Soniqs earlier this month. The Danish player had announced his intentions to leave Heroic after the conclusion of the EUL Finals on Dec. 16 and 17.

Titan, meanwhile, returns to the EUL after a short stint with Gaimin Gladiators in APAC South. The Englishman was formerly the Team Secret analyst and head coach, but left in Aug. 2022.

Benjamaster was the best player for Heroic in Stage 3, finishing the EUL stage as the fifth-best player by SiegeGG Rating and with the fourth-highest overall K-D and second-highest Entry K-D.

This followed similar form in Stage 2, where he was the seventh-best player in the EUL, and Stage 1, when he was the eighth-best player. This consistency was seen as early as his debut EUL stage last year, when he was the 10th-best player by SiegeGG Rating in Stage 3.

G2 Esports are qualified for the Six Invitational 2023 next month, having finished in the top 16 of the SI Points Global Standings.