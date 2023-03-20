Free Week Rainbow Six Siege - When is the next Free Weekend in Siege?

Banner image: Ubisoft

Have you ever wanted to play Rainbow Six Siege with your friends but never wanted to spend money on it? If your answer is yes, you may want to keep on reading.

From time to time, Ubisoft offers gamers the chance of trying out Rainbow Six Siege for free. Yes, that's right, for free.

Although that sounds exciting, Ubisoft only opens the doors to Rainbow Six Siege on special occasions, like Christmas, Easter, or others.

However, despite its exclusiveness, the option is there. Do you want to try out Rainbow Six Siege for free? Well, this may be your chance!

What is a Free Week in Siege?

A Rainbow Six Siege Free Week is a Ubisoft initiative to give gamers the chance of trying out the game. People who enjoy this time-limited offer can play with their friends.

Don't worry about your progress! If you are enjoying the game during the Free Week, you will be able to save all the cosmetics and operators you get. When you buy the game with the same account, you will be able to continue the game where you left it.

How much does a Siege Free Week last for?

Usually, Rainbow Six Siege's Free Week lasts for seven days.

The last Rainbow Six Siege Free Week was introduced on Mar. 9 and it lasted until Mar. 16. It was implemented to celebrate the release of Operation Commanding Force, which arrived at the game on Mar. 6.

Is Rainbow Six Siege difficult?

Rainbow Six Siege is a difficult game to learn. With over 60 operators and over 20 maps, you will have to spend a good amount of time adapting to the mechanics and the needs of the game.

