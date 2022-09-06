Former Invictus roster brings on Tex & ShibeNuts, will go by "Tyde" name

After losing its two best players and the organization itself, the former Invictus Gaming roster has finally received some inbound personnel. Joining the team are former Fnatic player Tex "Tex" Thompson and top-flight debutant Hafiz "ShibeNuts" Al Fayyed Bin Yahaya.

The team's coach Ellis "GiG" Hindle was allowed to "explore other options before or after Stage 3" by Invictus, but he will continue "hanging around" and will be "helping [the team] out a bit" until he finds a new team, according to Tex in Twitch a livestream.

The team, which is still looking for an organization, will be allowed to compete in Stage 3 of the APAC South Division and will play under the name "Tyde". Tyde was the former name of the team during the first Pro League season with APAC involved, Season 6.

Fans will be familiar with Tex during his time on Fnatic, with whom he attended the Six Invitational 2020. He will thus join forces with his former Fnatic teammate Patrick "MentalistC" Fan again, with the two having joined and left Fnatic together.

In Stage 2 of the 2021 season, the duo was eliminated by none other than Invictus during the APAC Playoffs, as well.

Though the Australian brings experience to the team, he has not played for nearly a year, having last played in Stage 3 of the 2021 season.

Joining the team alongside him is former Operation League SEA player "ShibeNuts". The Malaysian is new to this level of play, but has competitive experience in the Southeast Asian national league from Jul. 2021 and Apr. 2022. The latter period saw him play alongside former Giants Gaming players Adrian "Ysaera" Wui and Jose "Jo" Iman, with Jo also currently playing for Gaimin Gladiators.

Tyde will thus debut under its new name and with this new roster when the APAC South Division gets under way on Sep. 15:

Jeremy "HysteRiX" Tan Patrick "MentalistC" Fan Nathaniel "naate" Williams Tex "Tex" Thompson Hafiz "ShibeNuts" Al Fayyed Bin Yahaya Ellis "GiG" Hindle (Coach)