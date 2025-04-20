FaZe Clan sign JP as Rainbow Six Siege analyst

FaZe Clan revealed the signing of João "JP" Pedro as the team's new analyst. The former INTZ coach and Team Secret analyst had temporarily joined the Brazilians during the Six Invitational 2025, helping them to lift the sledgehammer in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Brazilian's debuted as an analyst in January 2019 as he joined INTZ in his first professional season. He kept himself in his role in the team until September 2019, when he was promoted to the head coach position.

After multiple failed attempts to qualify for international competitions and after having stablished INTZ as a mid and low-table team in Brazil's top flight, the Brazilian parted ways with the organization in November 2021. It was then when JP decided to retire.

In April 2024, the Brazilian returned to action as Team Secret's assistant coach as he helped his fellow Marlon "Twister" Mello with both the organization's main and academy rosters. During his time in Team Secret, the roster played secured back-to-back Top 8 BLAST R6 Major finishes and qualified for the Six Invitational 2025.

While JP was still helping Team Secret in the shadows during the Six Invitational 2025, following the conclusion of the tournament, the Brazilian revealed that he had travelled to Boston, Massachusetts, without being contracted by Team Secret. This contractual situation allowed him to help FaZe Clan from the shadows during the playoffs, after Team Secret had been knocked out in the group stage.

Credit: At the left of the picture, JP celebrating with FaZe Clan's players and members.

Although he wasn't an official member of FaZe Clan back then, JP's work alongside his new teammates and the roster's head coach Rafael "RafadeLL" de Oliveira saw the Brazilians becoming world champions for the first time. Following the team's victory against Team BDS in the grand final, JP was seen celebrating the win on the MGM Music Hall stage.

One day later, on February 17, JP announced his departure from Team Secret. Two months later, the Brazilian has now officially joined FaZe Clan as he will make his official debut in Rainbow Six Siege X's first official competition, Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.

