FaZe Clan replaces cameram4n with former Magic Squad player VITAKING

FaZe Clan has signed Magic Squad player Victor "VITAKING" Augusto as a replacement for Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol, who was benched on Dec. 17.

VITAKING was the fifth-best player in the regular Brasileirão Série B season this year, helping Magic Squad to a second-placed finish in the regular season and a first-placed finish in the Série B Finals.

His team also finished in second place in the Copa do Brasil in Stage 3, losing to FURIA in the grand-final.

FaZe Clan had a decently strong 2022, starting with a third place finish at the Six Invitational. While they missed out on the Charlotte Major due to the Copa Elite Six format, they quickly redeemed themselves with a second-place finish at the Six Berlin Major.

After a quarter-finals finish at the Six Jönköping Major, FaZe also secured a place at the Six Invitational 2023.

Now, they head to the world championship event with a top-flight rookie who will make his debut on the biggest stage in the game.