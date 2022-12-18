FaZe Clan bench cameram4n, team and player exploring options

Banner image: Ubisoft/Joao Ferreira

FaZe Clan yesterday announced their decision to bench Sweden Major champion Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol. According to the team's announcement on Twitter, "he remains under FaZe" as both parties explore their options.

This marks the end of a second spell with FaZe for cameram4n, who first signed for them when the organization joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene in 2018. During this period, he played three Six Invitationals with them up until 2020.

He also competed at the Paris and Raleigh Majors, in that first stint, although his best international result was a second-place finish in the Pro League S8 Finals played in Rio de Janeiro.

In Mar. 2020, he was first dropped by FaZe and joined MIBR, but found his way back to FaZe after becoming the BR6 champion with MIBR.

Although the second spell was slightly shorter, it was more successful. A top six finish in the Six Invitational 2021 was followed by a Copa Elite Six championship and a Sweden Major title after missing out on the Mexico Major. Just three months later, FaZe Clan would finish in third place of the Six Invitational 2022, falling against the eventual champions TSM.

In 2022, though, FaZe missed out on the Charlotte Major due to the Copa Elite Six format but quickly redeemed themselves with a Six Berlin Major second-place finish. Following a quarter-finals elimination in the Six Jönköping Major, FaZe also secured a spot to compete in the Six Invitational 2023.

With cameram4n leaving the squad, it's still uncertain who's going to take his place. However, with the amount of talent coming up from the country's Challenger League, commonly known as Série B, it's very likely we see the team sign a player from there.

The team could also explore more experienced options, such as the former w7m esports player Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes, who parted ways with the bulls after a semi-finals exit at the Six Berlin Major.