Dplus have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after a 0-2 defeat against DarkZero Esports. The South Koreans had previously lost against Black Dragons and Team BDS on the first day of Phase 2 action.

Unfortunately, the South Korea League 2024 Stage 2 champions traveled to Montreal, Canada, without the team's head coach Dyjair "Mity" Soares as the Six Invitational 2021 champion "was unable to obtain a Canada visitor visa."

Therefore, the team couldn't compete alongside the Brazilian coach in what was an extremely important tournament for Dplus. With the South Koreans being knocked out of the tournament with a record of zero wins and three defeats, the roster can't qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings anymore.

Instead, Dplus' only way to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 is by winning the regional qualifier. Curiously enough, G2 Esports, who have also been knocked out of Montreal today, is in the same position.

On the other hand, Dplus and G2 Esports' defeats earlier today mean FURIA Esports and SCARZ have clinched a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025.

Additionally, w7m esports' victory against Team Liquid means the Bulls will be in Boston, Massachusetts, to compete to lift the hammer. Tomorrow, more teams could join them as only ten teams have been confirmed so far.