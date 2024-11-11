FaZe Clan and w7m esports qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals

FaZe Clan and w7m esports have become the first two teams to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals after defeating Team Falcons and Team Liquid, respectively.

The Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists became the first to qualify for Montreal's quarterfinals after a comfortable win against Team Falcons. Despite the series only saw two maps being played, a third of the rounds played (seven out of twenty-one) ended in exciting clutches.

FaZe Clan's best player of the match was Jaime "Cyber" Ramos as he finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.61 and a K-D of 28-12 (+16). He was closely followed by his team's IGL Victor "VITAKING" Augusto, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.42.

Meanwhile, w7m esports upset Team Liquid as the Bulls defeated the Blue Cavalry in their first international clash since the Esports World Cup 2024 semifinals. A 7-4 win on Lair for w7m esports was followed by a maximum overtime victory on Nighthaven Labs.

Following his 4K in the final round of the match, Denis "Dodez" Navas closed out the series to qualify the Bulls for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal quarterfinals. The Brazilian was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26.

Tomorrow, three more teams will join FaZe Clan and w7m esports in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals, with the final two rosters qualifying on Wednesday.