With Rainbow Six Siege's new season Operation System Override slowly approaching us, the player's curiosity regarding the game's upcoming update is getting bigger and bigger.

Throughout the week, Ubisoft have been launching some teasers, preparing the field for tomorrow's Operation System Override reveal. Yesterday, Ubisoft released a first look at Rank 3.0 and the new look of the Diamond badge. One day later, it has been the turn of Dokkaebi.

Indeed, Operation System Override is bringing big changes to Rainbow Six Siege. Although the new map Calypso Casino is likely going to steal the show, Dokkaebi's remaster won't be too far away. In fact, today's teaser has been about the South Korean's new ability.

As seen in today's teaser, Dokkaebi's calls will make defender phones explode. The teaser also shows the South Korean operator having to shoot the enemy slowly after the explosion, meaning this ability shouldn't be deadly. Additionally, the teaser also displays Rainbow Six Siege's brand-new weapon, which will be added to Dokkaebi's loadout and should also be distributed to other operators in the game.

Ubisoft have yet to reveal the full Dokkaebi rework. However, it's already a known fact that Dokkaebi's rework will make her ability be like Deimos. Instead of calling every defender at once, she will only be able to call specific defenders, likely after having scanned them first.

Regarding her loadout, it's still unknown if the addition of a brand-new weapon will be followed by the removal of one of her other guns. While there are no signs that indicate this being the case, Dokkaebi's weapon loadout is already quite large. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if that were the case.