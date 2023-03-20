Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Jason "Beaulo" Doty is one of the most known faces of the Rainbow Six Siege community. He has been part of the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene while also working as a content creator.

However, where's Beaulo now? When does Beaulo play?

Is he still playing?

Beaulo's career in Siege

Jason "Beaulo" Doty started his career as a Rainbow Six Siege professional player in June 2019.

Beaulo's international debut came in the DreamHack Valencia 2019. Back then, TSM reached the quarter-finals, as they lost to LFO.

Later in that season, Beaulo represented TSM at the Six Raleigh Major, the DreamHack Montreal 2019, and the Six Invitational 2020. The North American lineup arose as one of the best in the region, reaching the quarter-finals in Raleigh and the top three of the Six Invitational 2020 right after the team's championship in Montreal.

Beaulo's first season ended with the player sneaking into SiegeGG's Top 10 for Year 4, as Beaulo finished in seventh place on the list.

In 2020, TSM won the Six November 2020 Major and the US Division Finals. After finishing in fourth place in the Six Invitational 2021, Beaulo was named the fifth-best player of Year 5.

Throughout 2021, TSM couldn't perform as expected. The team finished at the bottom of their group standings at the Six Mexico Major. Later in the season, TSM missed out on the Six Sweden Major.

However, Beaulo's most important piece of silverware came in Feb. 2022, when TSM won the Six Invitational 2022. It helped Beaulo to sneak into SiegeGG's Honorable Mentions for Year 6.

After another inconsistent season in the North American League 2022, TSM missed out on the Six Charlotte Major and the Six Berlin Major. Although the team competed at Saudi Arabia's Gamers8 and the Six Jönköping Major, TSM decided to part ways with its Rainbow Six Siege roster in Feb. 2023 after missing out on the Six Invitational 2023.

Did Beaulo retire from Siege?

Unfortunately, yes. Days before TSM's departure from Rainbow Six Siege, Beaulo retired from Rainbow Six Siege.

The 21-year-old decided to focus on his content creation career, with his main channels being on YouTube and Twitch.

How many followers does Beaulo have?

On YouTube, Beaulo has 1,29 million subscribers. The number goes higher if we also count his two secondary channels, "More Beaulo" and "Beaulo Clips". In total, Beaulo has 1,40 million subscribers only on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on Twitch, Beaulo has over 1,1 million subscribers. Plain and simple, Beaulo is one of the most important community members of the Rainbow Six Siege community.