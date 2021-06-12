5 Player of Year 5: Beaulo

After earning the title of the #7 Player of Year 4 last year, Beaulo improves his finish by two places, ending at fifth in Year 5. The TSM star has improved both his individual play and team success this year, cementing himself as one of the top players worldwide.

After a strong campaign in year four that culminated in TSM attaining a third-place finish at the 2020 Six Invitational, with Beaulo taking home EVP honors behind an impressive performance, the young star took no time off and immediately continued to dominate the NA region.

He was North America's third-highest rated player in US Division Stage 1 play, sporting an impressive +47 differential. TSM would finish second in the regular season and follow it up with a runners-up finish in the August Major, with Beaulo taking home EVP honors for his impressive performance throughout.

Second place would be TSM's worst showing of the year, however, as the team would take home the trophy in the November Major as well as the US Division Finals, with Beaulo as a key contributor in both efforts. With these efforts, TSM cemented themselves as the team to beat in North America and one of the favorites for the upcoming Six Invitational.

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) NAL 2020 Stage 1 1.20 159-112 (+47) August NA Major 1.20 83-61 (+22) NAL 2020 Stage 2 1.18 109-76 (+33) November NA Major 1.01 79-73 (+6) US Division Finals 1.11 55-46 (+9) NAL 2021 Stage 1 0.94 61-65 (-1) Six Invitational 2021 1.16 210-156 (+54)

Heading into 2021, Beaulo hit a bit of a rough patch. Unable to find his stride in Stage 1 we saw a rare underperformance from him, which contributed to TSM sliding down the standings to a fifth-place finish regionally. Fans began to raise questions about whether the longtime contenders would be able to deliver at the Six Invitational, or if they had fallen into a slump.

At the Invitational itself, Beaulo helped TSM turn things around in a big way. He led his team into the upper bracket, where they would surprisingly fall in their opening playoff match against FaZe Clan. Despite this adversity, TSM went on a lower bracket run, getting revenge against Mkers before taking down BDS and Oxygen to earn a fourth-place finish at the year's biggest event.

For his team-leading effort, Beaulo was awarded an EVP medal, his second consecutive award at a Six Invitational.

TSM has shown time and again they are the team to beat in North America. If Beaulo can keep his form, he is sure to generate more top placements and personal accolades, as he has done with TSM for two years.

