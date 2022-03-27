Top 10 Players of Year 6: Honorable Mentions

The honorable mentions below are presented without a specific order, each honorable mention is considered equal to one another.

#flag@28:us njr

After not missing out on any Siege international event held in 2021, Dark Zero Esports’ member Nick “njr” Rapier makes the list.

His consistency at international events made him the team’s most valuable player, with insane ratings in the Mexico Major and the Six Invitational 2022, where he was given an EVP award.

Region-wise, he helped his team reach the NAL 2021 Season Grand Final, where the squad lost against the Susquehanna Soniqs.

#flag@28:br Levy

The Mexico Major’s MVP Juliano “Levy” Andrade was pivotal in what was a golden year for him and Team oNe.

It’s true that his and the team’s most remembered appearance dates back to August, but the truth is that Levy was always there. He registered Mexico’s highest rating, while he finished in fourth place in the Sweden Major ratings.

Levy’s last memory from his Team oNe days isn’t a sweet one, as the squad was first rounded at the Six Invitational 2022. However, the Brazilian player has now a chance to redeem himself in his new chapter at 00 Nation.

#flag@28:br Muzi

The second-best player from Year 5, Murilo “Muzi” Moscatelli, might not have made the top ten, but his consistency surely deserves some recognition.

The Brazilian player was an EVP in Ninjas in Pyjamas’ best showings on Year 6, as the team reached two Grand Finals within weeks in the Brasileirão and the Sweden Major. Despite the roster’s best efforts to be crowned international champions for a second time, the Brazilians lost both games.

His fragging numbers and reaching the very final match of the mentioned competitions above give him a spot in this year’s honorable mentions.

#flag@28:us Hotancold

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about who was arguably last year’s best NAL player.

Matthew “Hotancold” Stevens was named NAL 2021 Season’s MVP as he was key in Spacestation Gaming’s year, where the team finished in first place of the regular league standings ten points clear of eventual champions Susquehanna Soniqs.

Although his international numbers have been a bit off compared to his regional statistics, there’s no doubt Hotancold’s consistency and regional importance deserve an honorable shout-out.

#flag@28:us Beaulo

The fifth-best player of Year 5, Jason “Beaulo” Doty, may not have registered better stats compared to the prior season. However, there’s no doubt that for him and his squad last year will possibly be one of the best moments as a group.

Looking at the year as a whole, TSM didn’t have the best of the seasons. The roster finished outside of the Top 16 standings following just one international appearance, at the Mexico Major, a tumultuous one as Bryan “Merc” Wrzek couldn’t travel with the team for COVID-19 reasons.

Nevertheless, the young fragger was one of the Six Invitational 2022 EVP’s, his third in this matter. Such consistency has made him a very valuable member, as his legacy in the game is getting longer and longer as seasons go by.

#flag@28:ru ShepparD

To put to an end Year 6’s honorable mentions we have former Team Empire’s player Artur “ShepparD” Ipatov. He was elected EVP at the Mexico Major and at the Six Invitational 2022, events where he reached the Grand Final.

It was a difficult season for Team Empire as they began the season with some poor showings in the very first stage, but managed to climb back.

Sheppard and Team Empire reached not only the Mexico Major and the Six Invitational 2022 final match, but also the European League 2021 Grand Final. However, the European squad was beaten by Team BDS.

