Destiny 2 The Final Shape exotic class items: How to get and perks

The Final Shape promises to revolutionize how players enjoy Destiny 2 and in the most recent This Week in Destiny blog post, Bungie revealed more details about how the new class items will work.

Currently, Destiny 2's class items haven't had a lot of usage besides upgrading them for mods, and their place in build-crafting was almost non-existent as they were purely cosmetic differences.

The Final Shape will give class items a new life as they'll each come with two exotic perks, giving players a new thing to chase as endgame loot and help in their build-crafting, especially with the new Prismatic subclass, which has the combined abilities of all five previous subclasses.

So let's explain exactly what The Final Shape class items do in Destiny 2 and how to get them.

The Final Shape exotic class items explained

In The Final Shape, the exotic class items will have a mix of exotic armor perks available, similar to Prismatic abilities. There will be two columns of perks.

To make the perks more powerful and complementary, Bungie put them in each column in a way that allows them to compound with each other. Of course, a lot of them have been adjusted to work with a broader range of abilities. To maintain balance, Bungie has narrowed down some of the perk effects to preserve the spirit of the original exotic.

So, each class will get a unique combination of perks. The ones revealed so far are:

Hunter exotic Cloak

First column Second column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. SPIRIT OF GALANOR Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability's element. SPIRIT OF THE LIAR Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. SPIRIT OF CALIBAN Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. SPIRIT OF RENEWAL Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE Gain an additional class ability charge.

Titan exotic Mark

First column Second column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF SEVERANCE Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. SPIRIT OF CONTACT Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. SPIRIT OF HOARFROST Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. SPIRIT OF SCARS Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. SPIRIT OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super's element when your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE HORN Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets SPIRIT OF THE ABEYANT Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. SPIRIT OF ALPHA LUPI Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. SPIRIT OF THE BEAR Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE ARMAMENTARIUM Gain an additional grenade charge.

Warlock exotic Bond

First column Second column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE STAG Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. SPIRIT OF VESPER Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. SPIRIT OF HARMONY Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element grant you Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. SPIRIT OF STARFIRE Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. SPIRIT OF THE SWARM Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE CLAW Gain an additional melee charge.

How to get the exotic class items in Destiny 2

With the start of week 2 of Year 10 in Destiny, which saw the start of Episode, Echoes, players can now acquire exotic class items for their respective classes.

To earn exotic class items you need to complete the Excision activity. If you don't know how to access it or have it marked on your map, you need to finish both The Final Shape campaign and the Wild Card exotic quest for it to appear.

And that's all we know so far. We have plenty of content for you to enjoy in the meantime, including the God Rolls for two of the best new legendary weapons in The Final Shape: The Call sidearm and the No Hesitation assault rifle.