DarkZero Esports qualify for Siege X Esports World Cup 2025

DarkZero Esports have qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup after taking down Wildcard in the North America League 2025 Stage 1 Upper Bracket Semifinals. They have followed Shopify Rebellion's footsteps, as they qualified first following their win against M80.

The purple roster didn't struggle to beat Wildcard as they collected back-to-back 7-5 wins on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Nighthaven Labs.

DarkZero Esports' victory against Wildcard today was expected. The purple roster headed to the playoffs after winning seven of their nine games, with their only defeats coming against Shopify Rebellion and Spacestation Gaming in the final two playdays of the group stage.

Surprisingly enough, DarkZero Esports is the first Siege Esports World Cup 2024 team to qualify for this year's event. The other teams that have also qualified for the tournament, G2 Esports, Team Secret, and Shopify Rebellion, hadn't clinched a spot for Riyadh in 2024.

Shortly after taking down Wildcard, DarkZero Esports defeated Shopify Rebellion in the Upper Bracket Finals to qualify for the North America League 2025 Stage 1 grand finals. This means that the purple roster has already secured, at least, 150 SI Points.

Today, two more North American teams will qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup. These will come out of the Lower Bracket Quarterfinal clashes between Wildard and Oxygen Esports, and M80 and Spacestation Gaming.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and the Esports World Cup, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.