Shopify Rebellion qualify for Siege X Esports World Cup

Shopify Rebellion have become the first North American team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup after taking down M80 in the league's Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Shopify Rebellion have been the best team in the North America League 2025 so far after completing an unbeaten run in the group stage with eight regulation and just one overtime win. With 26 points, Shopify Rebellion produced the best stage ever in the North America League.

Despite Shopify Rebellion's domination in the group stage, M80 put them between a rock and a hard place as they became the first team to take down Shopify Rebellion on a map this season. The series began with a 7-4 win for M80 on Chalet, but Shopify Rebellion forced the third map after a maximum overtime win on Nighthaven Labs.

Finally, the match was decided on Border. Just like the second map, the third also reached the fifteenth round. After finding themselves in a 2v4 situation, Jaylen "Ambi" Turk and Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski gave Shopify Rebellion the win after Canadian got the initial two kills while the American got the other two.

Curiously enough, the former M80 member William "Spoit" Löfstedt was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26 and 40 kills, 20 of them coming on Border alone. He was also outstanding in the entry department, as he got 9 entry kills.

Following this nail-biting series, Shopify Rebellion have clinched a spot to compete in the Siege X Esports World Cup. Additionally, the team has also secured a place in the Upper Bracket Final and are one game away from claiming, at least, an extra 100 SI Points to their current tally.

