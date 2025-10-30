BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions: Everything you need to know

Ten days before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Ubisoft have finally opened the BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions. These give the community a shot at unlocking Alpha Packs, an exclusive weapon skin, and even a Battle Pass for the upcoming season.

Keep on reading to know more about the BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions!

What are the BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions?

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions is a system that allows Rainbow Six Siege X players to compete for Alpha Packs, an exclusive skin for the MP5, and even a Battle Pass.

Throughout the tournament, players will have to pick what teams will move to the next round. The more correct guesses, the more prizes the player will earn.

This prediction system has already been seen in previous international competitions, including the Six Invitational 2025 and RE:L0:AD. It's a great way to keep fans engaged while also rewarding them for consistently tuning in and showing interest for the esports scene.

How do the BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions work?

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions are divided into two: the Swiss Stage and the Playoffs.

First, players must send a list including the eight teams they think will survive Phase 1. They will have to guess their seeding: Top 2 (3-0), Top 3 to 5 (3-1), or Top 6 to 8 (3-2). Guessing a team is one point while guessing their seed is an extra point.

Finally, in the Playoffs, fans will simply have to guess the team they think will win the match.

When can I send my BLAST R6 Major Munich predictions?

Players have until November 8 to send their BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage predictions. Meanwhile, the predictions for the playoff games can be sent until the start of each playday.

While players can already send their BLAST R6 Major Munich predictions for the Swiss Stage, we recommend you to take your time as you still have nine days to think about the games.

Where to make my BLAST R6 Major Munich predictions?

You can send your BLAST R6 Major Munich predictions in Ubisoft's official page here. Again, you will only be able to send your Swiss Stage predictions, so make sure to go back to Ubisoft's site to send your playoff predictions when the time comes!

What are the BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions rewards?

Here's a look at the rewards included in the BLAST R6 Major Munich Predictions:

2 Points : 2x Uncommon Alpha Packs

: 2x Uncommon Alpha Packs 4 Points : x3 Uncommon Alpha Packs

: x3 Uncommon Alpha Packs 6 Points : 3x Rare Alpha Packs

: 3x Rare Alpha Packs 9 Points : 1x Exclusive MP5 skin

: 1x Exclusive MP5 skin 12 Points : 3x Epic Alpha Packs

: 3x Epic Alpha Packs 15 Points : 3x Legendary Alpha Packs

: 3x Legendary Alpha Packs 19 Points : 1x Year 10 Season 4 Battle Pass

: 1x Year 10 Season 4 Battle Pass 23 Points: 5x Legendary Alpha Packs

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.