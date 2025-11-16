BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs Day 3 MVP: Hotancold

Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens has been named as our MVP for the penultimate day of BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs thanks to his contributions for M80 against Wildcard and FaZe Clan.

The American was the best player in their Lower Bracket Semifinal clash against Wildcard with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16. Less than an hour later, the team had to play against the world champions FaZe Clan in the Lower Bracket Final—a series that Hotancold completed with a SiegeGG rating of 1.04. Overall, the player's average SiegeGG rating was 1.10.

Here's a look at Hotancold's stats across his matches against Wildcard and FaZe Clan:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.10

: 1.10 K-D : 50-42 (+8)

: 50-42 (+8) Entry : 8-6 (+2)

: 8-6 (+2) KOST : 69%

: 69% KPR : 0,75

: 0,75 SRV : 38%

: 38% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 5

: 5 Operators mained: Capitao and Mira

This MVP award goes beyond the statistics across both matches. M80 had to face the toughest challenge the new BLAST R6 Major format could present: play back-to-back BO3 series. As both games went the distance, the Americans were forced to play six maps almost consecutively—against the tournament's Cinderella, Wildcard, and the Six Invitational 2025 champions, FaZe Clan. Undoubtedly, two really difficult tests.

Still, M80 have shown great mental resilience and that can only be achieved with good communication, experience, and leadership. Considering Hotancold's numbers on the server and his work as an IGL we believe the American was the most important player in the series, despite other players being the ones doing the flashy plays.

Other players considered were Théo "LikEfac" Mariano and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari but we ended up leaning towards M80's IGL.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.