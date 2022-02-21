Rainbow Six Siege releases Ikumi Nakamura's Ela and Zofia bundles

Rainbow Six Siege has released Ikumi Nakamura's newest skins today, which features skins for Ela and Zofia. The Bozak sisters have been in the spotlight recently, as a brief movie about their relationship was released during the Six Invitational 2022.

Later that same day, Siege announced two new skins for both Ela and Zofia. So far, the community's feedback has been excellent.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege launches Nomad Elite Set Infinite Journey

Ela Skin - Gloom Hound Bundle

First, we have Ela. The bundle includes headgear, two weapon skins, a uniform, and a charm. Nothing that we have never seen before. However, the bundle items are quite bizarre for Siege, as the game doesn't go for these kinds of cosmetics — eccentric, bright, and exotic.

Her headgear was possibly the most anticipated item in the bundle. Honestly, it looks terrific. If we had to say something negative of this bundle is that Ela's skins are the same both for the shotgun and the Scorpion.

Zofia - Light Hound Bundle

Zofia is the older of the siblings. Her bundle is called Light Hound and includes two weapon skins, a headgear, a uniform, and a charm. Just like Ela, her skin is eccentric. It reminds us of the skins seen in Extraction — huge, bright, with many details.

Zofia's headgear is also the crown jewel of the bundle, same as Ela. However, just like Ela's, the headgear's proportions can expose you to defenders in certain situations. Using these might not be a great idea on the battlefield. However, if looks are important for you, these bundles must be considered.

There's a difference between Ela and Zofia's bundles. While the first has the same weapon skin for her two primary options, Zofia has a different skin for each. Zofia is known for being the favorite sister in the family, so this might be just another example.

How much do these bundles cost?

It depends on what you want. If you want both bundles, the best option you have is purchasing the Witch Sisters Bundle, which costs 2670 R6 Credits.

However, you can purchase the bundles separately. Each bundle's price is 1680 R6 Credits and you can't buy individual items. This means that if you just want Zofia's headgear, you must buy the entirety of the bundle.