Rainbow Six Siege launches Nomad Elite Set Infinite Journey

Sanaa "Nomad" El Maktoub's Elite bundle was announced during the Six Invitational 2022 has been released today in Rainbow Six Siege. Nomad's elite set has been named Infinite Journey, in honor of her traveler facet.

According to Ubisoft's in-game description, "Sanaa El Maktoub traveled considerably at a young age, visiting Europe and North Africa, and dreaming about braving remote regions."

What does Nomad's Infinite Journey bundle include?

Just as the rest of Siege elite bundles, Nomad's Infinite Journey will include the following:

Special weapon skins

Special gadget skin

Headgear

Uniform

Victory celebration

Chibi charm

Special card background and portrait

Nomad's skin price is 1800 R6 Credits and is already available to be purchased, so what are you waiting for?

Who is Nomad in R6 Siege?

Nomad is a Rainbow Six Siege attacker who was released alongside Kaid in Operation Wind Bastion, back in December 2018.

Nomad is a two-health, two-speed operator. Her device is called "Airjab," which can be shot with the Airjab launcher. This is equipped with her primary weapon and can throw up to three Airjabs.

She is incredibly useful. Her Airjabs stop defenders from jumping out or running out of the building, so if you are planning on rappelling or droning, having her trowing an Airjab to the nearest door or window might be a smart idea.

In general, Airjabs are often placed to stop defenders from flanking or giving them a tough time while roaming. Her having three Airjabs and three flashes make her a very strong operator on the attacking side. Her weapon kit is also strong, as she can be equipped with the AK-74M or the ARX200.

She is a must in maps such as Consulate or Coastline, although Nomad's ability makes her a good option to consider in almost every possible scenario.

If you were thinking of unlocking or mastering Nomad, this might be the right time to do it... in style!