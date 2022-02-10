Six Invitational Stadium shares shocking similarities to Oregon in Rainbow Six Siege

With Operation Void Edge, Rainbow Six Siege released Oryx, Iana, and Oregon's rework. That same year is when the Stadium map came out for the very first time, promoting the Six Invitational 2020 in the game.

Since then, the Stadium map has dropped every year during SI week. This year has been no exception.

Stadium hides a secret within. The structure of the map is inspired by Oregon's rework, featuring many rooms with clear similarities to the map located in the Beaver State. There's a big difference though: Stadium version doesn't include a basement.

Let's explore the similarities!

Six Invitational Stadium similarities to Oregon

The very first similarity is in the entrance. Surely the image talks by itself... On the right, stairs that lead you to the first floor. On the left, you will see...

A classroom! The same structure, a window on the left, a blackboard on the right. The ceiling also looks the same.

Heading to the first floor, after the stairs, we find this armory room. The only difference between both versions of the room is the hatch found in the Stadium version.

Stadium also includes a balcony, which leads to two rooms that look the same. Similarities at this point are incredibly clear.

The dormitory room is a bit different though, as it is smaller. However, the similarities are there too. You can see it, right?

Kids Dormitory looks incredibly similar as well, especially when it comes to the bed structure. The window is placed at the same spot, and next to it you find... this:

There's a slight difference in where the main window is placed, but the room is very similar. The wall that connects both rooms is also soft in the Stadium version.

Finally, the Security Corridor and the famous Oregon white stairs (Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski) are just the same.

Six Invitational champions wall

The Six Invitational Stadium includes a champions wall featuring pictures of all Six Invitational winners.

2017 is the only year with two champions, as two competitions were played, one for XBOX and another one for PC. Elevate won the console edition, while Continuum won the PC version of the event. 2018 and 2019 saw back-to-back champions, who won 2018's edition under PENTA and 2019 under G2 Esports. Spacestation Gaming was crowned champions in 2020, while Ninjas in Pyjamas got redemption in 2021.