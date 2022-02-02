Who has won the Six Invitational in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Six Invitational is the most important competition in the Siege esports scene, so winning this tournament is every player’s goal.

The Six Invitational is a fairly new competition but has already become the pinnacle of Rainbow Six Siege esports. Winning this tournament is a major victory for an R6 squad, solidifying them as one of the best teams in the world.

Here are all of the teams that won the Six Invitational.

Six Invitational 2017: Continuum

The very first Six Invitational champion was from North America. This edition saw just six teams in the competition, with some of its players still being active in the game. Following victories over Santos and eRa Eternity, Continuum lifted the hammer for the first time.

The North American roster was later on acquired by the esports giant Evil Geniuses, which took part in many esports events and reached various Grand Finals, such as at SI 2018, Six Major Paris, or the Pro League Finals Season 9.

Line up:

Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski

Ammar “Necrox” Albanna

Nathan “nvK” Valenti

Austin “Yung” Trexler

George “KingGeorge” Kassa

Six Invitational 2018: PENTA Sports

In 2018’s edition, the crowd had two very clear favorites: Evil Geniuses and PENTA Sports.

Following their victory in last year’s SI under Continuum, the EG roster wanted to win their first piece of international silverware in the biggest stage of the scene. Meanwhile, PENTA had won two of the last three international events played, so if someone could stop the American dream it was them.

Both teams first met in the group stage, as PENTA Sports defeated EG by 2-1. As the teams progressed to the quarter-finals in different sides of the bracket, both teams met again in the Grand Finals.

Evil Geniuses’ start was incredible, as the North American roster was on its way to a second international victory. However, history was going to be made that day as PENTA Sports lifted the hammer following a three-maps comeback.

Line up:

Fabian Hällsten

Daniel “Goga” Mazorra

Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen

Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen

Ville “SHA77E” Palola

Six Invitational 2019: G2 Esports

Following PENTA’s successes in the scene, the European giants G2 Esports signed the roster. Their international debut under the new organization was astonishing, as the team only lost one map out of twelve played in the Paris Major — with their 3-0 Grand Final win over Evil Geniuses being the icing on the cake.

A few months later, the team won the European Pro League Season 8 and the Pro League Season 8 Finals. G2 Esports was undoubtedly the favorite to lift the hammer in 2019.

And that’s exactly what happened, as a flawless group stage was followed by a bracket where the European team would only drop one map — against Spacestation Gaming in the very first map of the quarter-finals.

G2 Esports would eventually win 2019’s Six Invitational following a victory over Team Empire in what was the Russians’ first major international event.

The Grand Final, which ended in a 3-0 result in G2’s favor, saw the very first infinite overtime in a major competition as the Russians fell in Coastline by 10-12.

Line up:

Fabian Hällsten

Daniel “Goga” Mazorra

Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen

Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen

Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen

Six Invitational 2020: Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming won the SI 2020 after winning every game played. The North American team was victorious in Group B, just before beating MIBR, DarkZero Esports, and TSM.

The team only struggled when it mattered the most, as Ninjas in Pyjamas won the first two maps in the Grand Final. Spacestation Gaming reacted just in time and won the following two maps to crown themselves champions in Canada.

Line up:

Troy “Canadian” Jarowslawski

Javier “Thinkingnade” Escamilla

Alec “Fultz” Fultz

Dylan “Bosco” Bosco

Nathanial “Rampy” Duvall

Six Invitational 2021: Ninjas in Pyjamas

This year’s edition was played in Paris, France due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

Ninjas in Pyjamas found redemption in Paris following a 2-3 loss in 2020’s Grand Final against Spacestation Gaming. The Brazilian’s results throughout the group stage were far from perfect, as they finished in third place. However, the eventual SI 2021 champions won the Winners Bracket following victories over BDS Esport, FaZe Clan, and MIBR.

Later on, Ninjas in Pyjamas defeated Team Liquid in order to lift the hammer.

Line up:

Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli

João “Kamikaze” Gomes

Gustavo “Psycho” Rigal

Murilo “Muzi” Moscatelli

Gabriel “pino” Fernandes

When is the Six Invitational 2022?

The Six Invitational 2022 will be played between Feb. 8 and Feb. 20, with 16 out of 20 teams already decided. The online qualifiers are already being played, so don’t miss them as we provide live updates of each region’s qualifiers!